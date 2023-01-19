5 Benefits & Best Practices of Meditation and Mindfulness

Are you looking to explore the many benefits of meditation but don't know quite where to start?

Andy Kelley, better known as The Boston Buddha, shares a variety of tips and tricks for getting into meditation practices and how they can impact your mindfulness in everyday life.

5 Tips to Help You Get into Meditation & Enhance Your Mindfulness:

1. Start Small - Mental Hygiene

We’re all busy, and adjusting our schedules is never easy. But remember that you don’t need much time for meditation—as little as five minutes, five days a week can make a difference. Build up to 10 or 15 minutes, week to week. You will start to see a difference.

2. Start early - or late

When you begin to think of meditation as another daily activity—like eating or brushing your teeth—it becomes easier to fit into your schedule. Schedule five minutes in the morning and five minutes before bed. Are you a parent? Sit with your kids. I meditate every morning with my daughter before school between 6:20 and 6:30.

3. Schedule it

Schedule reminders on your phone as part of your care routine. When you schedule time for yourself it says that YOU are important. It also holds you accountable to follow through. Get comfortable too.

4. Make it informal (Breath yourself back to the moment)

There are walking meditations and running meditations. You can journal, and practice gratitude before bed. Practice yoga. The main goal is to awaken your awareness of your distractions - so you can shift back to the moment and focus better in a relaxed way. They are all doors to the same room.

5. Easy Takeaway Mindsets

The next time you notice you are stressed, make your exhales longer. These calm you and create space for you to create more choices .

Then, ask yourself 2 questions. 'What need is not being met?' And, 'Can I let it be for right now?' (We have 3 core needs that if not met at all times cause stress- safety, nourishment/satisfaction, and connection).

