5 Cape Cod Beaches Closed to Swimming Due to Shark Sightings

Swimmers were ordered out of the water at several Cape Cod beaches on Thursday morning due to shark sightings.

According to the Sharktivity app, Nauset Public Beach in Orleans, Lecount Hollow Beach and Maguire Landing Beach in Wellfleet and Coast Guard Beach and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro were closed to swimming for an hour after a research boat spotted sharks swimming nearby.

The Nauset Beach alert was issued shortly after 10 a.m., and the others shortly after 11 a.m.

The beaches were expected to remain closed to swimming for one hour assuming no additional sightings.

A crew of scientists and fishermen working with the nonprofit Ocearch will begin an expedition this week to tag and research sharks off Cape Cod and the Islands.

July and August are prime shark season in New England, especially off the Cape.

But already this summer, numerous sharks have been spotted even further north, in areas like the North Shore of Massachusetts and even southern Maine, where a woman was fatally attacked by a great white last month.

So far, there have been over 250 shark sightings off New England waters since early June. And there were nearly 100 in the last month alone.