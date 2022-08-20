5 Dead, 1 Injured After Wrong-Way Crash on Florida Expressway

Four women and one man are dead and one other person is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue. Fire rescue responded to the scene shortly after.

A man in a silver Infiniti sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on into a gray Honda sedan carrying 4 women and one man, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Florida Highway Patrol have identified 30-year-old Maiky Simeon as the wrong-way driver and are asking for more information about what he was doing prior the crash.

According to FHP, a total of four women and one man were in the Honda. All of them died on the scene as a result of the collision.

Video shows the silver sedan was left destroyed on the roadway and the gray sedan also shattered on the Palmetto.

“Our crews had to use the jaws of life to crop out one victim that was trapped in his vehicle," said Marc Chavers, the Division Chief for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. "Unfortunately in the other vehicle there was no one alive to be saved.”

Video shows the highway shut down and a rescue helicopter landing to assist.

Fire rescue told NBC 6 Simeon was taken to Ryder Trauma Center and is currently in critical condition.

All westbound lanes of State Road 826 have been reopened.