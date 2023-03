Five people were displaced after a house fire in Boston on Saturday morning.

Boston Fire Department knocked down the fire at a 1.5 story house on 58 Cedrus St. in Roslindale

Fire has been knocked down, heavy overhauling underway. @RedCrossMA has been requested for 5 adults displaced. pic.twitter.com/cdoG0VtbI9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 11, 2023

The Red Cross of Massachusetts has been requested to help the displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.