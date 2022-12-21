5 Great Last-Minute Gifts Catering to the Guys on Your List

Are you finding yourself still on the hunt for the ideal gift for the guy in your life? It can certainly be hard to pick out the perfect gift that we all hope will bring a smile to their face.

Lifestyle expert A.J. Hernandez shares five locally sourced gifts that even the pickiest of men will love.

1. Sault New England

From clothes to accessories, and grooming products, SAULT New England is an ideal one-stop-shop for men that has the best unique gifts that every Bostonian will love. Their soft T-shirts and trendy flannels are great options that also can highlight the different neighborhoods that make our city what it is.

2. Harry's Full Skin Care Suite

"It's almost 2023, and skin care is for everyone," Hernandez says. This is an excellent, super-affordable, back-to-basics skin care routine for guys that are looking to get into the skin care game but might now know where to start. Harry's is also doing good, as they donate a portion of their proceeds to organizations that promote men's mental health.

3. Homesick Candles

Hernandez says he loves gifting candles to people because scents can be super personal and can evoke tremendous feelings of nostalgia. These candles from Homesick have some great Boston featured scents as well.

4. "Marvel Greatest Comics: 100 Comics That Built a Universe"

"Marvel is having a moment, the fandom is universal," says Hernandez. This is a great gift for Marvel fans of all ages and is a beautifully illustrated book. He also says that, since the book is available on Amazon Prime, it's a great last-minute buy if you're still looking to check someone off the list.

5. Ember Coffee Mug

This heated smart mug is the ideal gift for coffee lovers. The Ember mug connects to an app on your phone and you're able to set your coffee temperature up to 145 degrees. When its charged, it actually keeps your coffee at that ideal temperature for up to an hour!