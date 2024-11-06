Arizona

5 are killed when small jet crashes into vehicle after taking off in suburban Phoenix

Television news video showed what appeared to be a large fire on a road near the airport.

By The Associated Press

Mesa plane crash
KPNX

A small jet crashed into a vehicle Tuesday after taking off from a suburban Phoenix airport, killing five people, police said.

The plane crashed while taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, police there said in a statement. The Honda HA-420 light business jet struck the vehicle outside airport property at 4:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Television news video showed what appeared to be a large fire on a road near the airport.

Five people were confirmed dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said five people were aboard the plane but didn't specify whether they all died or whether anyone in the vehicle may have been among the victims.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and Mesa authorities will investigate. No further information was released.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Arizona
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us