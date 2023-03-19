5 Minors From Connecticut Killed in Fiery Crash in New York

Five minors from Connecticut have died after a fiery crash in New York early Sunday morning.

Westchester County Police said a 16-year-old boy was driving a Nissan Rogue on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, when the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and caught on fire around 12:20 a.m.

According to police, four males and a female ranging in age from 8 years old to 17 years old were killed in the crash. All of the minors who were killed were from Connecticut. Their identities have not been released.

A 9-year-old boy who was riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area was able to escape out of the back of the car and is the only survivor, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.