5 Minute Mascarpone Polenta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
4 cups Whole Milk
1 cup Instant Corn Meal
2 tsp Kosher Salt
1/2 tsp Cracked Pepper
6 Tbs Sweet Cream Butter
1/3 cup Mascarpone
PREPARATION:
- Start the Polenta. In a medium saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer on medium/ medium-low heat. Slowly whisk in the corn meal and add the salt, cracked pepper, and 3 Tbs sweet cream butter. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for approx 3-5 minutes or until corn meal is tender. Be sure to stir frequently. If you are using traditional cornmeal (not instant) it can take up to 30-40 minutes for the meal to cook through and become tender and creamy with constant stirring.
- Just before serving, finish the Polenta by folding in the remaining 3 Tbs of Sweet Cream Butter and the mascarpone cheese. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary. Serve immediately. Add a splash of water or chicken stock to bring the polenta back to life if it begins to stiffen before you are ready to serve.