5 Must-See Movies Hitting the Theaters This Fall

Now that the warmer weather is about to change, it's time to think about inside activities, like watching movies.

DJ Bean stopped by The Hub Today with his picks for flicks he thinks are worth giving a look.

5 Top Fall Movie Recommendations:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1. 'Bros'

Universal Pictures is about to debut its first romantic comedy about two gay men who are seemingly on their way to falling in love. DJ says the movie is titled 'Bros' because star Billy Eichner, "has always kind of pushed back against the 'bro' stereotypes."



In theaters on September 30th.

2. 'Don't Worry Darling'

This new mystery-thriller starring Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh is about a 1950's housewife that lives with her husband in a utopian experimental community. DJ says that this is one of the movies he is most looking forward to seeing. Check out the video about to learn why. (Also, if you haven't kept up on the crazy controversy surrounding this film, it may be even more unreal that the film itself.)



Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.

3. 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Based on the most beloved childhood book, Shawn Mendes is the voice of the lead character in the movie. This movie is great for kids of all ages and is an ideal family-friendly movie.



Opens October 7th.

4. 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

If you're surprised by the title of this one, so were we, but you read that right. The beloved childhood story of "Winnie the Pooh" goes from a family-friendly tale, to a heart-racing horror film. Curious how this came about? DJ explains in the video above.



The release date is TBD.

5. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Last but not least, one of the most highly anticipated movie releases of the year is the next movie in Marvel's, Black Panther series, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Even though many Black Panther fans are still mourning the loss of star Chadwick Boseman, many familiar faces will appear in the film.



Opens November 11th.

If you're planning to hit the movie theater soon, DJ Bean's got you covered, reviewing Black Phone, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Nope, and Elvis.