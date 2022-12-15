5 of the Best Winter Books to Cozy Up With This Season

There are so many books to choose from when you're looking to get under a blanket and cozy up by a fire.

One of Instagram's favorite 'bookstagrammers', Grace Chlosta of @gracesreadingnook, says her must-reads for the winter season include everything from chilling thrills to love-at-first-sight novels. She shares her top picks.

Top Five Must-Read Books This Winter:

1. 'Beartown' by Fredrik Backman

Genre: Fiction

This book follows a small hockey town and a group of high school players and their families. Chlosta says that about halfway through the book, a traumatic twist happens that separates the town. She insists that even if you're not a sports fan, the atmosphere of the town "sucks you into the winter vibes."

2. 'Wahala' by Nikki May

Genre: Mystery Thriller

If you liked "Sex in the City", then this read is for you. The book follows three Nigerian women living in London who are all in different stages of their lives. But when a new woman tries to infiltrate their friend group a lot of drama seems to come into the mix.

3. 'The Great Alone' by Kristin Hannah

Genre: History/Fiction

If you're looking to introduce a bit of history into your reading repertoire, check out The Great Alone. It's set back in the 1970s and follows a family who moves to Alaska to get off the grid, even though they aren't necessarily equipped to live the lifestyle. "I don't know anyone who read this book that didn't like it," says Chlosta.

4. 'One Day in December' by Josie Silver

Genre: Romance

If you can't enough of the Hallmark Christmas movies, and simply love 'love', this book is calling your name. The story follows a man and a woman who instantly fall in love at a bus stop and their relationship takes off from that one moment. Chlosta says that there are some intriguing twists throughout the story that add to the drama but this one is a true romance read.

5. 'The Fortunes of Jaded Women' by Carolyn Huynh

Genre: Fiction

Chlosta says book has some witchy elements to it and follows along with some generational trauma. She says that if you were a fan of the book "Crazy Rich Asians" then this read is for you. Given the book's family drama, there's never a dull moment as the story follows a family of women who seemed to have been cursed by their ancestors to never fall in love and never give birth to boys in the family.

For more book recommendations, follow @gracesreadingnook on Instagram.

