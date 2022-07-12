5 Perfect Summer Hostess Gifts

It's time for relaxing and getting together at cookouts or simple summer gatherings. But the season of casual doesn't mean it's the season to skip out on hostess gifts.

Lifestyle expert AJ Hernandez has ideas that will get you invited back time and time again.

5 Top Hostess Gifts

1. 'Breakfast in a Basket'

It's a simple gift with major impact. Give a basket with pancake mix, baked goods, and Beeline Kitchen Butter Bombs. These are not your mother's butter, that's for sure. These little cubes with huge flavor infusions will take breakfast--or any meal to the next level.

2. Infuse the Booze

Infusion doesn't have to stop with butter. AJ shows us how to make DIY house-infused grapefruit and jalapeno tequila. He shares his favorite recipe that is sure to make your hostess --and the guests-- happy.

3. Gettin' Salty

All salt is not the same. Just ask the women behind Salterie One in Duxbury. Their hand-harvested Classic Gourmet Sea Salt taken right from Duxbury Bay will tantalize your tastebuds to the point that you'll never go back to that simple shaker again.

4. Dry Off In Style

Chances are your hostess has a bunch of ratty beach towels laying around. And chances are, she'd never spring for a luxurious towel for herself. Turkish Towels from SAULT New England are the perfect gift. They come in fabulous colors and soft fabrics and will elevate your trip to the beach or pool. AJ says this year, towels are the new bottle of wine.

5. Light It Up

If you are in an outdoor setting, citronella is a must to fight off those bugs. And there are now candles that are beautiful and smell great. AJ's go-to is the Luxurious Citronella Orange Blossom by Voluspa.

No matter what you pick, just don't go empty-handed. What is your favorite gift to bring to a summer party? Hit us up on social and let us know!

