5 Teens Arrested in Connection to Death of Waterbury Teen

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old who was shot in Waterbury on Friday and police have identified the teen who died.

Police said they responded to Esther Avenue at 12:23 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots. They said there was a report of two people in two vehicles fighting and one or both of the vehicles later crashed on Alder Street.

Waterbury police identified the teen who was killed early Friday morning as Taevan Moshier and also announced five other teenagers had been arrested, including another 17-year-old boy who was the intended victim of the robbery and shot Moshier.

Police say the intended victim went to visit a girl at a location where several other teens, including two with guns, were waiting for him. A fight and shootout broke out, and the robbery target shot Moshier and fled in a car, police said.

The other teens got into an SUV and chased the intended victim, authorities said. The two vehicles crashed, and the teen who shot Moshier ran from the scene, police said. The youths in the SUV then drove Moshier to a hospital, where he later died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that Moshier's cause of death was a gunshot wound to his torso, police said.

A spokesperson for Waterbury Public Schools said Moshier was a Kennedy High School student.

"The Waterbury Public Schools community has suffered a tremendous loss. Last night, a Kennedy High School student was tragically killed. We extend our deepest sympathies to the student’s family," school officials said in a statement. "A crisis team is in place to support students and staff as they grieve. Our school community, like the wonderful city we live in, will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff and families during this difficult time."

On Saturday, officers said they arrested five teenagers in connection to the shooting.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old male is facing charges including murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal sale/transfer of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and tampering with evidence.

A second 17-year-old male is facing charges including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault, criminal attempt at assault, conspiracy at assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle, police said.

A 16-year-old female is facing charges including conspiracy at robbery and criminal liability for acts of another/robbery, experts said.

A third 17-year-old male is facing charges including robbery, conspiracy to robbery, assault, criminal attempt at assault, conspiracy at assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle, officers said.

A 16-year-old male is facing charges including assault, robbery and conspiracy at robbery, police added.

Police found empty cartridge casings behind a residence on Esther Avenue and in the road on Alder Street at Poplar Street.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.