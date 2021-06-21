5 UConn Huskies Named to U.S. Women's Olympic Basketball Team

The UConn Huskies will once again be well represented in the Olympics.

Five UConn stars were named to the U.S. Women's Olympic Basketball Team Monday.

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Breanna Stweart, and Napheesa Collier will all represent the USA in Tokyo next month.

Bird and Taurasi joined Olympic head coach Dawn Staley on the Today Show Monday to announce the team roster.

Tokyo will be the fifth Olympic appearance for both Bird and Taurasi, putting them in a select group of atheletes who have competed in basketball competitions in five Olympic Games.

"We're very serious about going into this Olympics and putting our best foot forward," Taurasi said on the Today Show. "I think we're just really focused on what we have to do to come home with gold."

Joining the UConn contingent on this year's squad are Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, A'ja Wilson, Ariel Atkins, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Chelsea Gray.

UConn will have one more legend making her way to Tokyo with the team. Jennifer Rizzotti will be one of Staley's assistant coaches for the Olympics.

Team USA will open its preliminary-round play in Tokyo on July 27 against Nigeria. They will also face host country Japan on July 30 and France on August 2 in the preliminary round.