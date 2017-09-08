5 Ways to Make Your Home More Attractive to Buyers

The following content is created in consultation with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Boston's editorial staff. To learn more about Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, visit gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

A home is, as they say, where the heart is. For many, home is a place of comfort and love, a kind of personal sanctuary. It is where some of life’s greatest memories are made. That said, a certain level of personal attachment to a home can be expected. But when the decision to sell has been made, the attachment becomes a sense of urgency- an urgency to get it sold to the right people, for the best price, as quickly as possible.

Therefore, when selling a home, it is important to focus on buyer appeal. The seller should look at their home objectively and take notice of any areas that need improvement. For example, maybe a room has too much clutter, or perhaps it could use a fresh coat of paint. This way, buyers will recognize the home’s overall appeal and envision themselves living there. Buyer appeal can be a difficult thing to grasp if you are not a trained professional, which is why choosing the right real estate agent can be one of the seller’s most significant assets.

Gibson Sotheby’s International Reality has a team of over 200 of Boston’s best real estate agents. With eight offices throughout the city, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty is Boston’s largest real estate company. In addition, the Sotheby’s Global Brand offers access to an expansive array of international clients, with a network comprised of 21,000 sales associates in 68 countries. With access to such a vast global network and state-of-the-art technology, like immersive 3D/video tours, your home will have unique leverage in today’s market. The expert knowledge of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty’s brokers coupled with the ample resources provided by its global brand creates the perfect platform to reach prospective buyers.

Once you have decided to sell your home and have partnered with an agent that you trust, the real work begins. Before your agent even steps inside, there are several simple steps you can take to ensure that your home is prepared to the best of your ability. Follow these five steps and impress your agent from the very beginning- increasing your chances of a quick turnover.

Landscaping

The first thing a prospective buyer sees is the exterior. Therefore, this is where you should start. If you can, we recommend hiring a professional landscaper to come out and clean it up. But if you prefer to take care of things yourself- begin by trimming shrubs and trees, mulching, and mowing the lawn. Until the home sells, you will need to keep up with all of these steps as prospective buyers will be coming by frequently. A few extra pointers: keep outdoor trash cans out of sight, repaint the mailbox, and update the house numbers. Often it is the tiny details that make all the difference.

The Door

The front door is the first point of entry, the initial “welcome home” that a prospective buyer will experience. By repainting your front door you are ensuring a warm welcome as they cross the threshold into their potential new home. This is a simple and incredibly effective step that we highly recommend. If you want to go the extra mile, consider polishing or replacing the door’s hardware.

Place Settings and Flowers

As much as buyers want to view your home as a blank canvas that they can decorate with their own belongings, they also want to see spaces that are tastefully lived in. Add plants and flowers to enhance the home’s aesthetic, creating a warm and welcoming feeling. We recommend choosing full, colorful arrangements to brighten up the space. Set the dining room table and place a gorgeous flower arrangement in the center of the table- this is one of the first places a buyer will want to see, and it is where they will inevitably picture themselves in the space.

Edit and Rearrange

Minimizing clutter is the best way to make the space look lived in, while still creating a “blank canvas” effect. Buyers need to get a feel for the space as a home, but they also need to be able to imagine it as their home, with their belongings inside. If they feel overwhelmed by the clutter of someone else’s things, they may lack the imagination necessary to envision themselves living there. Trimming down items in closets and on shelves or countertops creates space for imagination.

Kitchen Remodel

This tip requires a larger financial investment than the rest, but the return on investment is extensive. Buyers don’t necessarily want to purchase a home that needs a lot of work- and the kitchen is often considered the most important room in the house. Eliminate this concern entirely by making some crucial updates to your kitchen, which will increase the value of your home and almost guarantee a higher sale price. Some suggested updates are: granite countertops, updated appliances, modern cabinets, better lighting, a new backsplash, and a fresh coat of paint.

