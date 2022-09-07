50-Foot ‘Megalodon' Sonar Figure Shocks Shark Researchers Off New England Coast

A team of shark experts were shocked to see an image that appeared to be a 50-foot-long "Megalodon" on sonar while on a research trip off New England’s coast.

The researchers from the Rhode Island-based Atlantic Shark Institute estimated the extinct “Meg” appearing on a radar to weigh about 40 tons.

The shark experts said they tracked the massive figure for several minutes but were disappointed when it began to shape shift as it moved closer to the vessel.

“We waited for one of the rods to go off, however, much to our disappointment, the shape started to transition into a large school of Atlantic mackerel,” the institute said in Facebook post shared on Sept 4.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The large school of fish then hung around the boat for about 15 minutes.

“The Megalodon (Otodus megalodon), disappeared more than 3 million years ago and will likely stay that way, but, for a few minutes, we thought he had returned” the institute’s caption continued.

Scientists estimate the Megalodon – the largest shark to ever live – to have been around 50 feet long and weigh up to 70 tons when it ruled the ocean millions of years ago.

Researchers have created a 3D model of the Megalodon shark, the biggest predatory fish of all time, using fossil evidence. The model is helping researchers learn more clues about the shark's life, that is estimated to have lived 2.3 million to 2.6 million years ago. Dr. Tracy Fanara joins LX News to talk more about this discovery.