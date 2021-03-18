Philadelphia

50-Ton Marble Tablet of the First Amendment Heading to Philadelphia

The slab will be removed from its current D.C. location in sections and be transported to Philadelphia over several months

By Rudy Chinchilla

This digital rendering shows people walking past a 50-ton marble slab of the First Amendment at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
National Constitution Center

A 50-ton marble slab of the First Amendment is leaving Washington, D.C., for its new home in Philadelphia.

The tablet, which is engraved with the text of the First Amendment and once adorned the façade of the now-defunct Newseum, will be displayed at the National Constitution Center in Old City, overlooking Independence Mall.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It’s so meaningful to bring the text of the First Amendment to Philadelphia, in a majestic space overlooking Independence Hall, where the original Constitution was drafted, as a permanent monument to the five freedoms of speech, press, religion, assembly, and petition,” National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement.

U.S. & World

georgia 6 mins ago

Georgia Sheriff Says He Regrets Spokesman's Comments on Spa Shooting Spree

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Biden Says U.S. to Hit 100 Million Virus Shots on Friday

The slab, which was formerly displayed vertically along four stories at the entrance of the Newseum, will be removed from its current D.C. location in sections and be transported to Philadelphia over several months. It will be reconfigured and placed along a 100-foot-wide wall in the National Constitution Center’s second-floor Grand Hall Overlook atrium.

The Newseum, dedicated to journalism, the First Amendment and the free press, closed in late 2019 after years of financial struggles.

The First Amendment slab heading to Philadelphia is being given as a gift by the Freedom Forum, the Newseum’s primary founder and creator.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaWashington D.C.National Constitution Centerfirst amendment
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us