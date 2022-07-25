Powerball

$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut; Mega Millions Up to $790M

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

One ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 39-41-54-59-62 and the Powerball was 12.

The $50,000 winner in Connecticut matched four numbers, plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $130 million and your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While that's a lot of money, the drawing that has national attention is Mega Millions because the jackpot for Tuesday night is $790 million (or $464.4 million cash.)

The last Mega Millions drawing was Friday night and there were some $1,500 winners in Connecticut. The winning numbers were 14-40-60-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 16.

Largest Jackpots

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Jan. 6 Panel May Subpoena Ginni Thomas and Trump Cabinet Officials

Muhammad Ali 1 hour ago

Muhammad Ali's ‘Rumble in the Jungle' Belt Sells for $6.1 Million at Auction

The Mega Millions is approaching record territory, only surpassed by three other lottery jackpots, according to Mega Millions.

The others were a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018, and a $1.050 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, while the record-setting $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

When Are the Next Powerball, Mega Millions Drawings?

The Powerball drawing is Monday, July 25 at 10:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions Payouts

Annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Mega Millions says each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment.

Odds of Winning Mega Millions

  • Jackpot: 1 in 302,575,350
  • $1 million (5 balls): 1 in 12,607,306
  • $10,000 (4 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 931,001
  • $500 (4 balls): 1 in 38,792
  • $200 (3 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 14,547
  • $10 (3 balls): 1 in 606
  • $10 (2 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 693
  • $4 (1 ball and the Mega Ball): 1 in 89
  • $2 (Mega Ball): 1 in 37
  • Overall chances of winning any prize: 1 in 24

This article tagged under:

Powerballmega millionsCT Lottery
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us