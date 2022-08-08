50th Running of the Falmouth Road Race Scheduled for Aug. 11

The 50th running of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21.

The field of runners is expected to be around 10,000 people, slightly smaller than in past years. Registration for the race closed earlier this year.

The race was established in 1973 and has become one of the premier running events of the summer season. Each year the race draws an international field of Olympians, elites, and recreational runners to enjoy the iconic 7-mile seaside course.

Last year, Canada's Ben Flanagan won the Men's Division, with Kenya's Edna Kiplagat taking the Women's Division.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is also a virtual race being held from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14. Participants who run or walk seven miles in their own neighborhood will receive the 50th anniversary running swag, including a number and finisher medal. The cost for the event is $55. Be sure to share your photos on social media, using the hashtags #FalmouthRoadRace #FRRAtHome and #FRR50th.

Last year's road race was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is some more helpful information about the big race:

How do I pick up my bib?

All bib numbers must be picked up at the Health & Fitness Expo held Aug. 18 to 20 at the Falmouth High School Field House at 874 Gifford St.

The 2022 Health and Fitness Expo and number pick-up hours are:

Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19, from 12 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can send a family member or a friend to pick up your number. They will need a copy or picture of your photo ID, their own photo ID, and your phone number.

Bib numbers cannot be picked up on race day.

Are vaccines or masks required?

Neither runners nor volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination, but this is subject to change.

Runners are also not required to wear a mask, but some COVID-mitigation restrictions will likely be in place, like wearing masks on buses and while indoors.

How to I get to the starting line?

Please do not attempt to drive to Woods Hole. Traffic is very heavy on race day and organizers strongly suggest all runners utilize the free bus system leaving from Lawrence School (113 Lakeview Avenue) from 5:45 to 7:45 a.m. Please note the last bus leaves promptly at 7:45 a.m. and if you arrive after 7 a.m. you may not be guaranteed a ride to the start. Per order of Falmouth Public Safety, the last bus to the start area in Woods Hole will leave the bus loading area at the Lawrence School at 7:30 a.m. If you arrive after 7:15 a.m., you will not have a ride to the start. Your in-person bib number will get you on the bus.

Where should I park?

Please avoid parking on private property. If you park close to a business that will be open, your car may be towed. You may try the Mullen-Hall and Morse Pond Schools, Town Hall, the public lot near the library, and the Homeport office complex on Gifford Street. Allow extra time, as traffic is very heavy on race weekend. There will be no parking on Worcester Court per the Town of Falmouth.

What are this year's runner gifts?

This year, in-person runners will receive a 2022 poster, a then and now photo collage commemorating the 50th running; a signature mug in a matte white finish, featuring the 50th anniversary logo with a glossy lighthouse accent and glossy white interior; the 2022 ASICS Falmouth Road Race commemorative magazine; and a sturdy reusable tote, featuring the 50th anniversary logo and a classic black and white race day photo of the finish, courtesy of Falmouth Enterprise.

Any fun spots to check out while I'm in town?

Here are some recommendations from two-time champion Ben Flanagan:

For more information on this year's Falmouth Road Race, check out the Frequently Asked Questions page. Regular updates can be found on the Falmouth Road Race Facebook page.