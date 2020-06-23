Colchester

6-Month-Old in Car Seat Placed Near Stove Suffers Severe Burns in Colchester, Conn. Fire

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A baby was taken to the hospital after suffering severe burns when the car seat he or she was in was placed near a stove in Colchester on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a home on James Street around 7 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, fire officials said they found a small fire in the stove-area of the home that had already been extinguished.

An official said a 6-month-old child suffered severe burns in the fire.

The child suffered burns to his or her head and chest when the car seat he or she was in was placed next to the stove, according to Colchester Fire Marshal Sean Shoemaker.

LifeStar was called to the scene, but could not fly due to fog, an official said The child was taken to Connecticut Children's by ambulance to be treated.

The 6-month-old is currently in critical condition, according to Colchester Fire Department Deputy Chief Don Lee.

The child's mom and aunt were also taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, Shoemaker said.

One of the women who was taken to the hospital has minor injuries and the other woman has serious injuries, Lee added.

Shoemaker said the fire appears to be accidental in cause. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.

This article tagged under:

Colchesterhouse fire
