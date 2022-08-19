6 People Escape Revere House Fire

A fire broke out Thursday night at a home in Revere, Massachusetts, and the flames spread to a car, a motorcycle and a bunch of items under the deck, officials said.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the emergency communications center received multiple calls for a fire just before 7 p.m. Firefighters responded to the Greentree Lane home and found heavy fire. Fortunately six people who were inside were able to make it out safely.

One side of the 2.5-story home was completely engulfed in fire, and it took around 40-45 firefighters aggressively attacking the blaze to knock it down, Bright said.

The fire chief said they are very grateful everyone made it out of the home, and that no nearby houses were exposed to the flames.

Elaine Dellorfano says she was at a family member's softball game when she got a call that there was a fire.

"The house was burning down, that was his words," she recalled.

Dellorfano rushed back home and couldn't believe her eyes.

"I had no idea I was going to come home to this," she said, noting everybody is OK.

"My grandson was home. Everybody's fine. He's worried about his lizard. He's got these two big lizards. but the firemen got them out. Everybody's fine."

Neighbor Brian Freitas says he was outside riding his bike when he looked over and saw the fire. He ran inside and told his mom to call 911.

"When I went back out, just black smoke everywhere. It was extreme fire. I could feel the heat from all the way at my house," he said. "It actually took a while for the firefighters to get here. I started to get worried. We called like two times. It was really scary...I was truly scared."

The home was heavily damaged. The chief said they are working to determine the fire's cause.