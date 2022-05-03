6-Year-Old Burn Victim Released From Bridgeport Hospital in Conn.

The 6-year-old child who suffered serious burns near his home in Bridgeport is out of the hospital.

Dominick Krankal was released from Bridgeport Hospital Monday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Dominick suffered second-and third-degree burns to his face and legs on April 24 and his family told NBC New York they believe the incident may have been intentional.

Dominick was rushed to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last week, first responders from Bridgeport and around the state held a parade for Dominick outside the hospital to show him support as he watched from his hospital room.

Dr. Magna Dias, chair of pediatrics at the hospital, said Dominick is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are investigating the cause of Dominick’s injuries and police said they are investigating reports of children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.