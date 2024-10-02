6-year-old child dies days after brutal baseball bat beating in Bridgeport

A 6-year-old child who was brutally beaten with a baseball bat in an attack on his family in Bridgeport last week has died, according to police.

The boy was attacked along with his mother and his 4-year-old brother in a home on Main Street in Bridgeport on Sept. 25.

The 33-year-old mother and 4-year-old have since been released from the hospital.

Abdulrahim Sulaiman, 38, of Bridgeport was arrested shortly after the attack. He was originally charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said charges against Sulaiman will now be upgraded to include murder with special circumstances.