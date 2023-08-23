Hartford

Child shot himself in hand after finding gun outside in CT: police

A 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand in Hartford Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The investigation is still underway, but police said the child was playing outside on Martin Street when he found the gun somewhere in the yard and shot himself in the hand inside the home.

The child’s father called 911 and told police the child said he found the gun outside.

The little boy is at Connecticut Children's. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
