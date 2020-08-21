Randolph

62-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured in Randolph Crash

The woman, from Dorchester, was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital 

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC Connecticut

A 62-year-old Boston woman was seriously injured and four others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 in Randolph, Massachusetts Friday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the woman was driving south in a Ford Explorer with four other passengers when she crossed into the far right lane near an exit.

Police said the Explorer clipped the front end of a tractor-trailer in the right lane, at which point it rolled into an area between the road and exit.

The woman, from Dorchester, was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.    

The four passengers, between 27 and 65 years old, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer had no apparent injuries.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.

