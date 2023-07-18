64-year-old woman shot and killed in Connecticut

A 64-year-old woman was shot and killed in Hartford Monday night and police have arrested a suspect who has been charged with murder, violation of a protective order and additional charges.

Officers responded to a home on Oakland Terrace at 8:09 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a domestic incident and they found a man in his 30s with a head injury on the porch who said his mother had been shot, police said.

When officers went inside, they found a man and a gun that police said was within reach and a woman who had died, police said.

Police identified the woman who was killed as Carolyn Williams, of Hartford.

Police said the suspect had struck Williams' son in the head with a gun during the incident and the victim was brought to an area hospital to be treated. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have arrested 63-year-old Lance Logan, of Hartford, and charged him with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, assault in the second degree with a firearm and violation of a protective order.

His bond was set at $3 million.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating and they ask anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).