674 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 Deaths Reported Across New England

New England states reported an additional 674 coronavirus cases and 18 new deaths on Monday.

The results from some states included full weekend totals, as not all states report data on Saturdays and Sundays.

MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts reported 10 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,648 in the state.

There were 199 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Monday — bringing the number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 118,600 in Massachusetts.

There were 375 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, while 64 were in intensive care units.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

As of Monday, 6,660 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 26 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 417.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has not increased over the past two weeks; it was 25 new cases per day on both July 19 and Aug. 2.

MAINE

Public health authorities in Maine reported one death and 12 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state on Monday.

Maine has had more than 3,900 reported cases of the virus and 124 deaths.

VERMONT

Vermont reported one new case of the coronavirus in Chittenden County on Monday for a total of 1,427 cases statewide to date. The total number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, remained at 57.

One person was hospitalized with the illness and 13 people were hospitalized and under investigation, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut surpassed 50,000 positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with an additional 252 positive tests since Friday. That’s out of an additional 35,173 tests performed since Friday.

Meanwhile, there have been 4,437 COVID-associated deaths, an increase of five since Friday. There were 56 hospitalizations.

RHODE ISLAND

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Monday reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths in its first report since last week. Rhode Island also reported 184 new positive cases.

The state does not release COVID-19 data on the weekends.