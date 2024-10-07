7-month-old child dies after being left alone in a bathtub in East Haven: police

A 7-month-old child has died after being left unattended in a bathtub in East Haven, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Redfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found the infant unresponsive after being left alone in a bathtub, police said.

Medics attempted to perform life-saving measures at the scene before rushing the baby to the hospital.

Despite their efforts, the 7-month-old died at the hospital.

Police said everyone that was involved remained at the scene and have been identified, though they don't suspect foul play.

They are not releasing the child's name at this time.

The East Haven Police Investigative Services Division is investigating.