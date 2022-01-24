7 Sailors Injured in Accident Involving F-35C Landing on USS Carl Vinson

An accident involving a fighter jet attempting to land on the deck of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea injured seven sailors, including three who had to be flown off the ship to a hospital, the Navy announced Monday.

Very few details of the accident were provided. It involved an F-35C Lightning II, which the Navy calls the world's most advanced fighter jet, and the jet's pilot was able to safely eject, according to the Navy.

The accident happened during routine flight operations, the Navy said.

Three sailors were flown off the ship to a hospital in Manila, Philippines, and the Navy said all three are considered stable.

Four more sailors were treated on the ship, and three have since been released, the Navy said.

USS Carl Vinson deployed from San Diego last August after undergoing a $367 million retrofit so it could accommodate the F-35C Lightning II.

