7-year-old girl dies, mom injured following fire in Norwich

A 7-year-old girl has died following a house fire in Norwich.

Norwich firefighters and Norwich police responded to 83 Summit Street just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving several 911 calls about a large home on fire with a child trapped inside, according to police.

When they arrived, they found the two-story house engulfed in flames, police said.

Firefighters went into the home and found the girl on the second floor.

The girl was rushed to Backus Hospital and later pronounced deceased. Police are not releasing the child's identity at this time.

Norwich Fire officials say that a woman and her three kids were living in the home, adding that the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities haven't said whether the other two children were inside at the time the fire broke out.

State Police are assisting with the investigation.