79-year-old arrested for child enticement in Acton

Acton Police responded to a tip of an adult male attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old child for sex at 68 Windsor Ave. around 4:22 p.m.

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man was arrested on Saturday on child enticement charges in Acton, Massachusetts.

Acton Police responded to a tip of an adult male attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old child for sex at 68 Windsor Ave. around 4:22 p.m.

After an initial investigation, authorities say they discovered that 79-year-old Douglas Cooper, had engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a minor who identified himself as a 14-year-old boy.

Police say Cooper agreed to meet the boy at the South Acton Commuter Lot in Acton for a sexual encounter. The individual was an adult posing as a 14-year old.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was arrested at around 9 p.m. and charged with enticement for sex with a child under 16.

Cooper's is being held on $7,540 bail.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us