8 more people arrested in Middleborough triple stabbing

Middleborough Police announced that they have charged 8 more people in connection with a triple stabbing on June 24.

Among the people arrested were 2 adults and six minors.

19-year-old Matthew Brow and 19-year-old Alaiis Barrows, both of Middleborough were charged with assault and battery.

The four male minors and two female minors were also charged with assault and battery.

Previously, police said 18-year old Jayden Wainwright from Middleborough had been charged with attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responded to the woods off Wall Street just past midnight after the police department received a 911 call reporting multiple people had been stabbed there in the area of the power lines.

Responding officers found two 19-year-olds from Carver with injuries.

One man had been stabbed multiple times in his torso, police say. He was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center in critical condition.

Another 19-year-old was stabbed multiple times in his leg. He was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford.

The third victim, a 15-year-old from Middleborough, was stabbed in his leg and had been taken to Tobey Hospital without help from first responders, police said.

Police have not said what led them to arrest Wainwright, or what they believe led up to the stabbing.

Wainwright was ordered held on $25,000 bail and is being held at the Plymouth County House of Correction. He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming against others.