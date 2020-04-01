8 Priests From the Boston Archdiocese Test Positive for Coronavirus

Eight priests from the Archdiocese of Boston have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The priests are receiving care at home and in the hospital, the archdiocese said. The two parish priests are recovered and have completed their quarantine.

Anyone who had been in the company of the priests has been notified, the archdiocese said.

A rural Minnesota couple is sharing their experience recovering from COVID-19. Annette and Larry Bremer are two of 23 confirmed cases in rural Martin County — an experience that, according to Annette, felt like being "hit by a bus."

"We pray for these priests that they are returned to health as quickly as possible. And we pray for all of our people who are suffering from this disease," the statement from the archdiocese said.

Eighty-nine people have now died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts, where there were a total of 6,620 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier this week that the state is expecting to see a surge in cases between April 7 and April 17.

The stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business ban have been extended in Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, Baker extended the state's stay-at-home advisory and his order requiring all non-essential businesses to close through May 4. Both were originally set to expire on April 7.

The 10-person limit on gatherings in the state has been extended as well, following a similar extension by the federal government.