8-year-old dead, multiple injured in New Hampshire crash

An 8-year-old is dead and multiple people are injured after a crash in Loudon, New Hampshire on Friday evening.

Loudon Police say they responded to reports of a crash on Route 106 just north of Staniels Road at around 6:37 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a head-on crash between a Toyota 4 Runner and a Mazda 3, according to authorities.

Authorities say that the Mazda 3 had been traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Toyota 4 Runner which was headed north.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say two occupants of the 4 runner and three occupants of the Mazda 3 were transported to the hospital. Two of the occupants were children suffering from life threatening injuries.

An 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Route 106 was shut down for hours but has since been reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.