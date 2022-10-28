A massive lottery jackpot got a little bigger Friday as the top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $825 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

The jackpot ranks as the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The $825 million prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which is currently estimated at $410.2 million.

Those winnings also would be subject to federal taxes. Many states tax lottery winnings, too.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That's 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

2. $825 Million (estimate) – October 29, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Florida

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.