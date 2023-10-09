New Hampshire

84-year-old driver, passenger injured after SUV crashes into NH toll plaza

The toll lane was shut down for about an hour on Sunday afternoon while crews worked to clear the scene

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

An 84-year-old driver and her 87-year-old passenger were injured when the SUV they were in crashed into a toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Sunday afternoon.

State police said they received a call around 3 p.m. about a crash on the Everett Turnpike at the Bedford Toll Plaza. When they arrived, toopers found that a 2023 Subaru Forester SUV had failed to negotiate the E-ZPass toll lane, struck the concrete barrier and rolled over, blocking the toll lane.

The driver, Elizabeth Johnson, 84, of Groton, Massachusetts, and her passenger, Frederick Merk, 87, also of Groton, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Elliot Hospital in nearby Manchester for treatment. No update on their conditions was available on Monday.

Lane three of the southbound toll plaza was shut down for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene. The Bedford Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation assisted state police.

No further details were released.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
