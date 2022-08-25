9 Black-Owned Businesses Pop Up in Boston Seaport

August is National Black Business Month, and there's no better way to celebrate than by supporting entrepreneurs right in our own backyard.
Right now, the Seaport is hosting a Black-Owned Bos. Market on Seaport Common through September 25th. The pop-up features nine Black-owned small businesses in The Current, the neighborhood’s retail incubator.
Our very own Kwani Lunis had the chance to catch up with one of the businesses-owners, Angela Hofmann, who is the founder of Nüssli118. You can learn more about her wholesome snacks in the interview above.
Featured Businesses Include:
- Brown and Coconut (holistic skin care brand): Brown and Coconut - Vegan & Cruelty Free
2. Caked (gourmet cupcakes and treats): Caked | Boston Gourmet Cupcakes (cakedboston.com)
3. Centerpiece Flower Shop (floral arrangements): Florist | West Roxbury, MA | The Centerpiece Flower Shop
4. Hip Baby Gear (baby and kids gear): HipBabyGear - HipBabyGear
5. Lifebloom (candles and incense): handmade home fragrances + goods | lifebloom – lifebloom, LLC (lifebloomcandles.com)
6. Tafari Wraps (African-inspired accessories): African-Inspired Boutique Fashion & Home Décor | Tafari Wraps
7. Little Cocoa Bean Company (baby products): Little Cocoa Bean Company
8. TéSpa (tea based spa products): https://www.thetespa.com