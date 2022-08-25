9 Black-Owned Businesses Pop Up in Boston Seaport

August is National Black Business Month, and there's no better way to celebrate than by supporting entrepreneurs right in our own backyard.

Right now, the Seaport is hosting a Black-Owned Bos. Market on Seaport Common through September 25th. The pop-up features nine Black-owned small businesses in The Current, the neighborhood’s retail incubator.

Our very own Kwani Lunis had the chance to catch up with one of the businesses-owners, Angela Hofmann, who is the founder of Nüssli118. You can learn more about her wholesome snacks in the interview above.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? u003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eClick here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Bostonu003c/au003e. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Featured Businesses Include:

Brown and Coconut (holistic skin care brand): Brown and Coconut - Vegan & Cruelty Free

2. Caked (gourmet cupcakes and treats): Caked | Boston Gourmet Cupcakes (cakedboston.com)

3. Centerpiece Flower Shop (floral arrangements): Florist | West Roxbury, MA | The Centerpiece Flower Shop

4. Hip Baby Gear (baby and kids gear): HipBabyGear - HipBabyGear

5. Lifebloom (candles and incense): handmade home fragrances + goods | lifebloom – lifebloom, LLC (lifebloomcandles.com)

6. Tafari Wraps (African-inspired accessories): African-Inspired Boutique Fashion & Home Décor | Tafari Wraps

7. Little Cocoa Bean Company (baby products): Little Cocoa Bean Company

8. TéSpa (tea based spa products): https://www.thetespa.com

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!





In this Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, we talk to Tracy Skelly, the founder of the Little Cocoa Bean Co, about the challenges and triumphs of running her Black-owned baby food business centered around community and culture.