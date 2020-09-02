9 Boston Police Officers Charged in Overtime Fraud Scheme

Nine current and retired Boston police officers have been charged in connection with committing over $200,000 in overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department's evidence warehouse, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Lt. Timothy Torigian, 54, of Walpole; retired Sgt. Gerard O’Brien, 62, of Braintree; retired Sgt. Robert Twitchell, 58, of Norton; retired Officer Henry Doherty, 61, of Dorchester; retired Officer Diana Lopez, 58, of Milton; retired Officer James Carnes, 57, of Canton; Officer Michael Murphy, 60, of Hyde Park; retired Officer Ronald Nelson, 60, of Jamaica Plain; and Officer Kendra Conway, 49, of Boston, were each charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday with one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds. They are all scheduled to make initial court appearances via video in federal court in Boston later in the day.

Prosecutors allege that the nine officers collectively embezzled over $200,000 in overtime pay between May of 2016 and February of 2019. Torigian alone received more than $43,000 for overtime hours he never worked. Twitchell, O'Brien and Doherty each received over $25,000; Carnes and Lopez over $20,000; and Murphy, Nelson and Conway over $15,000 for hours they didn't work.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross called the allegations and behavior alleged in the indictments "very troubling" and said it does not reflect the attitudes of the entire department.

"I hold my officers to the highest standards and expect them to obey all the laws that they have taken an oath to uphold," he added in a statement. "News of these indictments send a strong message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated or ignored and can damage the trust my officers have worked so hard to build with the communities we serve."

According to the indictment, the officers charged were assigned to Boston Police Department’s Evidence Control Unit, where they were responsible for storing, cataloging and retrieving evidence at the warehouse. Evidence control officers were eligible to earn overtime pay of one and a half times their regular hourly pay rate for overtime assignments. Prosecutors allege that beginning in at least May 2016, the defendants routinely departed overtime shifts two or more hours early but submitted false and fraudulent overtime slips claiming to have worked the entirety of each shift.

One overtime shift, called “purge” overtime, was focused on reducing the inventory of the evidence warehouse, prosecutors said. The shift was supposed to be performed from 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays. But on days which the defendants claimed to have worked until 8 p.m., the warehouse was closed, locked and alarmed well before 8 p.m., and often by 6 p.m. or before. The defendants routinely submitted false and fraudulent overtime slips claiming to have worked from 4 to 8 p.m. Supervisors, who also left early from this shift, allegedly submitted their own false and fraudulent slips and also knowingly endorsed the fraudulent overtime slips of their subordinates.

Another shift, called “kiosk” overtime, was available to two Evidence Control Unit officers one Saturday a month from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This shift involved collecting materials, such as unused prescription drugs, from kiosks in each police district in the city and then transporting the materials to an incinerator in Saugus. Prosecutors said defendants who performed this overtime shift routinely submitted overtime slips claiming to have worked eight and a half hours when in fact they frequently completed the work and left the shift early, often before 10 a.m.

The charges were brought by federal prosecutors because from 2016 to 2018, Boston police received grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Justice.