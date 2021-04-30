Texas

90 Migrants Found Crammed Inside Houston House in Alleged Smuggling Operation

Some had COVID-19 symptoms and were being held inside the home for testing, police said

Houston Police Department

Authorities investigating a reported kidnapping Friday came upon an alleged human smugglers' house holding more than 90 migrants, some with COVID-19 symptoms, Houston police said.

Investigators worked overnight to track down the location in southwest Houston after receiving a call about a potential kidnapping late Thursday, said Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards of the Houston Police Department.

None of the migrants was in particularly ill health, he said, but they remained inside the two-story home Friday because some showed signs of COVID-19. They will all be tested for the virus, Edwards said in a news conference.

