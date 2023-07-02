Merrimac

93-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle in Merrimac

Merrimac Police say they responded to a report of a pedestrian on a tricycle that was struck by a vehicle near Bartlett Street at around 5 p.m.

Police are investigating a fatal accident in that occurred in Merrimac, Massachusetts on Saturday evening.

The pedestrian was identified as 93-year-old Robert Whitcomb of Merrimac, according to authorities.

Police say he was transported to Portsmouth Hospital where he was later declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Whitcomb remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The crash remains under investigation.

