New Bedford

94-Year-Old Rescued From Fire in New Bedford

The fire originated in the third floor of the residence due to an electrical issue, firefighters say.

By Irvin Rodriguez

hartford fire truck generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Firefighters rescued a 94-year-old woman from a fire at a house in New Bedford early Saturday morning.

According to authorities they received a 911 call about a fire at 14 Sidney St. at around 5 a.m.

The fire originated in the third floor of the residence due to an electrical issue, firefighters say.

The fire was quickly extinguished by authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Five adults and four children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported. The fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us