94-Year-Old Rescued From Fire in New Bedford

Firefighters rescued a 94-year-old woman from a fire at a house in New Bedford early Saturday morning.

According to authorities they received a 911 call about a fire at 14 Sidney St. at around 5 a.m.

The fire originated in the third floor of the residence due to an electrical issue, firefighters say.

The fire was quickly extinguished by authorities.

Five adults and four children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported. The fire is under investigation.