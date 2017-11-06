Mom Suffocated Girl, 4, Dumped Body in Trash: Police

A mother has been charged with killing her daughter. The child was found in a Dumpster. NBC 6's Keith Jones reports.

A Florida woman is accused of suffocating her 4-year-old daughter and then tossing her body in a dumpster, police said.

Tina Farrington, 31, was held without bond Monday at the Miami-Dade County jail on a first-degree murder charge, officials said.

According to an arrest report, Farrington told police she was at her home on Halloween night with 4-year-old Tania Paige and another child when she became upset with the girl.

Farrington lured Tania and her brother to a bedroom, according to police, and then used a pillow to suffocate her.

Farrington hid the girl's body in the trunk of her car for several days until she noticed a foul odor, the report said. On Sunday, she moved the child's remains to the dumpster of her apartment complex, the report said.

A resident at Tuscany Place Apartments was throwing out garbage Sunday when he discovered the body around 12:45 p.m.

The man, Alan Tapia, said he lifted the lid on one side of the dumpster and was making room for his trash when he saw feet sticking out of a blanket. Tapia ran to his apartment and reported the body to his children.

"I didn't believe that so when I went, I checked and the baby was wrapped in the blanket with signs she was beaten to death," Alan's daughter, Milagros Tapia, said. "I don't feel safe anymore here. Because we don't know who is around us."

The report said Tania's body had bruises on her arms, legs and torso. Farrington confessed to her involvement in her death, the report said.

Jail records did not show whether Farrington had an attorney.

Tania's 2-year-old brother was taken away Monday by officials with the Florida Department of Children and Families. DCF officials said the boy was placed in the care of relatives.

"We are disgusted and devastated by the death of this innocent girl," DCF said in a statement. "DCF has opened a child death investigation to review all circumstances that led to this tragedy and will assist police in any possible to hold anyone responsible accountable for this heinous act."

