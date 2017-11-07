Church Gunman Escaped Behavioral Center in 2012: Documents

Here is what we know about Devin Kelley, the gunman responsible for the deadliest shooting in Texas history.

What We Know About the Texas Church Shooter

The suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting in a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church had escaped from a New Mexico mental health center in 2012 while he was still in the Air Force, according to documents from El Paso police.

Officers say that on June 7, 2012, they picked up Devin Kelley, then 21, at an El Paso bus terminal just 20 minutes from the facility after receiving calls reporting a missing person.

Xavier Alvarez, a former official at the facility, told NBC News on Tuesday that he was the employee who reported Kelley missing. Right after Kelley "jumped a fence," Alvarez hopped into his truck and began driving through the desert.

"It turned out that several times he had mentioned he was practicing for a 12-mile run," Alvarez said. "So I asked Siri, 'What is the distance to the Greyhound station?' And lo and behold, it was 12 miles."

Alvarez tracked down Kelley to the bus station, where he "quickly restrained him."

According to Alvarez, Kelley "put up no fight."

"He laid on the ground and police were there in seconds. ... He was very quiet, but he did mention that, given the opportunity, he would try to go for the [officers'] guns."

Witnesses on the scene told officers that Kelley “suffered from mental disorders" and was planning to buy a bus ticket to flee from the Peak Behavioral Health Services facility.

Kelley was taken into custody in El Paso and transferred to police in Sunland Park, just across the New Mexico state line. According to the El Paso police report, the incident was submitted for entry into the FBI's National Crime Information Center database.

Details about the gunman, who fatally shot 26 parishioners at a Sutherland Springs church on Sunday, continue to emerge as police and the community search for a motive or reason that led to the violence.

Kelley served in the Air Force from Jan. 5, 2010, until he was discharged for bad conduct in 2014. He was court-martialed in 2012 on charges of assaulting his then-wife and infant stepson.

A retired Air Force colonel who supervised prosecutors when Kelley was brought before the court-martial said Kelley was convicted of fracturing his baby stepson's skull and assaulting his first wife, Tessa, in an incident at Holloman Air Force Base, NBC News reported.

He was sentenced to a year of confinement at Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in California, given a bad conduct discharge and reduced in rank to E-1, or airman basic, according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.

According to an NBC News report, the military failed to enter the domestic violence case into a database that would have made it illegal for him to buy a gun, officials said.



Video What We Know About Texas Church Gunman Devin Patrick Kelley

Officials in Comal County, which includes Kelley's home town of New Braunfels, said Tuesday that upon researching possible past interactions with the shooter, they discovered he was involved in an alleged sexual assault in the county in 2013.

"The alleged sexual assault investigation stalled sometime in October 2013 for reasons yet to be determined," the Comal County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Additionally, a call for service was located for a disturbance in February 2014 at the suspect's residence. This call resulted in no offense report being generated."

County officials say they will not release full reports on these incidents to the public until a final determination is made by the district attorney.

A year later, NBC News reported, sheriff's office deputies were called after Danielle Shields, Kelley's then-girlfriend and future wife, purportedly sent a text message to a friend claiming she was being abused, according to a source familiar with the incident. Deputies spoke to Shields, who admitted writing the texts but denied being abused, and then spoke to Kelley. In the end, authorities apparently decided the matter was a "misunderstanding," and the case was closed, the sheriff said.

