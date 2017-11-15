Watch: Bright Light Flashes Across the Sky Over Phoenix

A streak of light that cast a brilliant glow in the night sky was captured on camera late Tuesday in Phoenix. (Published 2 hours ago)

The fireball, possibly a meteor, can be seen on a city security camera as it falls from the sky and erupts in a flash. It was one of several major fireball sightings reported during a 10-hour period Tuesday and early Wednesday to the American Meteor Society.

The sightings come a few days before the peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower, late Friday and early Saturday. In rare cases, meteors can fall at rates up to 50,000 per hour during the mid-November event.