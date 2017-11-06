Trump Says Texas Church Shooting 'Isn't a Guns Situation,' Blames Mental Health Problem - NECN
President Donald Trump

Trump Says Texas Church Shooting 'Isn't a Guns Situation,' Blames Mental Health Problem

President Donald Trump dismissed guns as the root of Sunday's shooting, saying "it's a little bit too soon" to discuss gun control measures

    President Donald Trump blamed "mental health problems" for the Texas church shooting in Sutherland Springs that killed over two dozen people Sunday morning. "This isn't a 'guns' situation," Trump said at a joint presser with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Published 3 hours ago)

    President Donald Trump said in Japan Monday that Sunday's mass shooting at a Texas church "isn't a guns situation" but "a mental health problem at the highest level," NBC News reported.

    Speaking at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump called the shooting suspect, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, a "very deranged individual" with "a lot of problems over a long period of time."

    Trump dismissed guns as the root of Sunday's shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs that left 26 people dead, saying "it's a little bit too soon" to discuss gun control measures. He called attention to the armed resident who confronted the shooter, saying the shooting could "have been much worse."

    "It's a very, very sad event. These are great people," he said.

    Published at 3:19 AM EST on Nov 6, 2017
