Good Samaritan in Texas Church Shooting: Stepping in Was 'Right Thing' to Do - NECN
logo_necn_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Good Samaritan in Texas Church Shooting: Stepping in Was 'Right Thing' to Do

Langendorff helped chase down the gunman after another man exchanged gunfire with him

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Twenty-six-year-old Devin Kelley has been identified as the alleged gunman in the Texas church shooting Sunday that left 26 people dead. Kelley was chased down by a Good Samaritan driving by. Johnnie Langendorff said he did what he thought he needed to do. 

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    When a man dressed in all-black tactical gear opened fire with an assault rifle on a church in rural Texas, two men intervened, helping to stop the gunman's deadly rampage, NBC News reported.

    One, who has yet to be identified, exchanged fire with gunman Devin Patrick Kelley. The other, Johnnie Langendorff, spoke to NBC News affliate News 4 San Antonio, about his decision to help chase Kelley down as he fled the church.

    Langendorff said he pulled over when he saw the the shootout.

    "I did what I thought I needed to do," he said. "They said there was a shooting. I pursued and I just did what I thought was the right thing."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 39 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices