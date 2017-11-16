A photo of a cashier at a Mississippi Walmart and and customer counting his change, coin by coin, has been shared thousands of times on Facebook. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Walmart employee’s act of compassion is restoring the world's – and social media’s – faith in humanity.

A cashier at a Mississippi Walmart scanned a customer's items and told him his total. He remorsefully looked back at the customers waiting behind him in line, and began to unload fistfuls of change from his pockets.

The customer’s hands began to quiver after failing to correctly count the change in his first attempt. He then whispered “I’m so sorry” to the other customers waiting in line as he recounted the mound of coins.

"This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps the change on the counter and says, 'This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together,'" a customer patiently waiting recounted in a now-viral Facebook post detailing the heartfelt gesture.

The viral photo that shows the cashier and the customer counting the change, coin by coin, has been shared more than 23,000 times on Facebook.

The man scurried away after the change was correctly counted and the transaction was completed.

The waiting customer said she thanked the cashier for being patient with the man, who then replied, "what’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another."



