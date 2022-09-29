A 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement

Tracye McQuirter, MPH, is trying to change the hearts, minds and diets of Black women around the globe. The author and nutritionist is on a mission to inspire 10 million Black women to go vegan.

She believes living a plant-based life unlocks not only healthy habits but it can totally change how people feel inside and out.

McQuirter stopped by The Hub Today to share one of her favorite and simple vegan dishes.

Get Tracye's recipe for veggie pot pie below. Plus, watch her make the pie and show off her banana chocolate chip cookies in the segment above.

Vegetable Pot Pie Recipe: **MAKES 6–8 SERVINGS **

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons water or extra-virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ cup finely chopped mushrooms

½ (13.5-ounce) can light or regular coconut milk (or more, if desired)

1 tablespoon whole wheat or oat flour

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon thyme

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, peas, and green beans)

1 (13.5-ounce) can or carton of chickpeas, drained

2 (9-inch) frozen prepared whole-grain pie crusts, thawed

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

PREPARATION:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a large soup pot, heat the water or oil over medium heat. Stir in the onions and garlic, and sauté until the onions are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté for another 3 minutes. Add the milk, flour, nutritional yeast, salt, thyme, and cayenne, and mix until thoroughly combined. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring often. Place the vegetable mixture in a large bowl and stir in frozen vegetables and chickpeas. Stir in black pepper, taste, and adjust seasonings, as desired.

Spoon the filling into the bottom pie crust. Cover the filling with the top pie crust, cut away the excess crust, and crimp the edges of the crusts together to seal. Make three small slits in the top center. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until crust turns golden brown. Let cool for about 10 minutes before serving. The pot pie can be stored in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

For more about Tracye and her 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement visit: Home - Join the 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement