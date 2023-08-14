This Back Bay condo sold for $30M, one of the highest prices in Boston history

A condominium on the top floor of the One Dalton tower in Back Bay has sold for $30 million, one of the highest sale prices for a single-family home in Boston history.

But the condo, unit 6101, isn't the priciest even in One Dalton. An adjacent unit, 6102, was listed for sale this summer at $35 million. That condo, which is reportedly owned by Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, went for $34 million when it was bought in January 2020. A 13,000-square-foot unit atop the Millennium Tower in downtown also sold for $35 million in 2016.

Real estate listings put the just-sold unit at One Dalton at more than 7,400 square feet, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The identity of the buyer and seller weren't immediately available.

