At Parcel 12 on the border of Back Bay and Fenway, the hardest part is over. Now, all Samuels & Associates, the Suffolk construction firm and their partners need to do is build out an office-and-lab tower, the city’s first hotel free of fossil fuels, and a half-acre public plaza and park.

When you’ve accomplished one of the toughest feats of development in Boston in decades, those typically formidable tasks seem less difficult by comparison.

