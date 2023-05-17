A Dispensary on Lansdowne Street Wants to Become a Tourist Hotspot

Lansdowne Street is one of the most popular areas in the city of Boston, home to the oldest professional ballpark in the country, a vibrant nightlife scene and music venues such as the House of Blues.

Now it's also home to a cannabis dispensary, one that CEO Ross Bradshaw wants to turn into the newest tourist destination on Lansdowne. Called New Dia, the pot shop is expected to open by the end June, pending final approvals from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission. The dispensary is set to open in a 13,000-square-foot space next to Cask 'n Flagon, and Bradshaw is aiming to create an experience that goes beyond picking up some flower or edibles.

