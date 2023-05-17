Boston Business Journal

A Dispensary on Lansdowne Street Wants to Become a Tourist Hotspot

By Cassie McGrath

Gary Higgins/Boston Business Journal

Lansdowne Street is one of the most popular areas in the city of Boston, home to the oldest professional ballpark in the country, a vibrant nightlife scene and music venues such as the House of Blues.

Now it's also home to a cannabis dispensary, one that CEO Ross Bradshaw wants to turn into the newest tourist destination on Lansdowne. Called New Dia, the pot shop is expected to open by the end June, pending final approvals from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission. The dispensary is set to open in a 13,000-square-foot space next to Cask 'n Flagon, and Bradshaw is aiming to create an experience that goes beyond picking up some flower or edibles.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us